..- Big Macs delivered in food carts, hand sanitizer at the entrance, and designated waiting places to separate customers could become a characteristic of McDonald’s restaurants in the Netherlands when they are allowed to reopen.

In a test of a restaurant in the city of Arnhem, McDonald’s has been examining ways to keep social distance when confinements are relaxed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“We have tried to figure out how to keep our customers and employees safe, while we keep a restaurant atmosphereMcDonald’s Netherlands spokeswoman Eunice Koekkoek told .. “These are drastic changes, but we hope to do them in a way that customers don’t notice too much,” he added.

Restaurants, bars and other public spaces have been closed since March 15 in the Netherlands, which as of Friday had 39,791 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 4,893 deaths.

But new infections have been declining, which has motivated called to make confinements more flexible after its current end date of May 19.

The decision on whether to reopen restaurants and bars would be known around May 12, But Prime Minister Mark Rutte has ruled out things getting back to normal.

If they reopen, they should keep customers and staff at least 1.5 meters away to avoid a new wave of infections.

McDonald’s says it could start serving the tables, bringing hamburgers and fries to its customers in food carts from where they would pick up their orders.

Another new feature would include hand washing stations at the entrance and a staff member protected by a plastic screen that would show customers their place in line.

Many restaurant owners in the Netherlands they fear that social distancing will simply take them out of business. McDonald’s, however, expects its new format to work at 180 restaurants out of the 252 franchises in the country.

“On average, this will allow us to serve close to a 66% of our normal customer numbersKoekkoek said. “We do not expect reopens to be authorized before June. But even then, we will gradually move forward. Readjusting 180 restaurants is a lot to ask for. ”