McDonald’s Surprising Pixelated Ads – Can You Guess It? | Life

McDonald’s surprises again with its latest advertising campaign in the purest retro minimalist style.

There are companies that spend millions of dollars annually on advertising campaigns, not only to make their brand known to the public, but also to remain in the first place in the mind in a specific market niche, and if we talk about McDonald’s, you know what their iconic ads are like.

And it is that McDonald’s does not need to advertise to be known, but to stay fresh in the mental image that each person of this brand has. And now once again, the agency TBWA Paris, has launched an abstract and minimalist campaign to publicize the reopening of the restaurants of this fast food chain in French territory.

No shelf you will be surprised by this new McDonald’s campaign, where your typical burgers and fries now come pixelated, in the purest Minecraft style, and with a small logo that makes it very clear who has returned to the scene.

And while these pixelated images have always been reserved for unlicensed or nude logos, now what you want is to evoke that mental image that we all have of the colors of the brand’s hamburgers and fries.

McDonald’s collaboration with the advertising agency TBWA Paris is not new, and yet in 2014 they already launched another minimalist campaign in which they played with different emoji and simple drawings of both their hamburgers and fries, and without any type of logo.

And if for yourself you have managed to find out as soon as you open this news that our opening pixelated image was a hamburger, and McDonald’s has come to mind, you probably already know where you are going to have your next dinner.