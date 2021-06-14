McDonald’s suffers a data breach in these two countries

06/14/2021 at 9:50 AM CEST

SPORT.es

McDonald’s is the latest large company to hit a data breach to expose customer details. The world’s largest hamburger chain said cyber attackers had accessed a “small number” of customer files in South Korea and Taiwan. The breach included email, delivery addresses and phone numbers, but no payment details.

A spokeswoman for the firm said it would take steps to “notify regulators and clients listed in these files.” Details of the breach, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, were discovered during an outside investigation after unauthorized activity was detected on the company’s network. The company said its “substantial investment” in cybersecurity meant it was quickly identified.

“These tools allowed us to quickly identify and contain recent unauthorized activity on our network. A thorough investigation was conducted and we work with experienced third parties to support this research“he declared.