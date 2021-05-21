McDonald’s sued with $ 10 billion for not programming ads “enough” in African-American media



It is not the first time that Byron Allen considers that African American companies are discriminated against for broadcasting advertising.

Photo: Larry French / Getty Images

McDonald’s has had a number of problems recently, was affected by the confinement, restaurants were closed in Walmart stores and has had problems hiring new staff due to the increased demand that comes with the return to normality.

And if that wasn’t enough this Thursday McDonald’s Corp was sued for at least $ 10 billion by two companies owned by media entrepreneur Byron Allen, who accuses the chain of the golden arches of racial discrimination for not advertising enough in the media that are owned by African Americans.

According to the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, McDonald’s has declined to advertise with Allen’s Entertainment Studios Networks and with Weather Group, which are owned by Allen and have channels that broadcast lifestyle and weather content.

The complaint accuses that the fast food restaurant chain violated federal and state civil rights laws through his “racial animosity and racial stereotypes” by failing to allocate advertising dollars to Byron Allen’s companies.

The complaint specifies that African Americans make up about 40% of McDonald’s customers, but the company, of its advertising budget of $ 1.6 billion for 2019, it only allocated about $ 5 million to African-American-owned media outlets.

The indictment emphasizes that “McDonald’s, like so many American businesses these days, publicly touts its commitment to diversity and inclusion, but this is nothing more than empty rhetoric.”

For his part McDonald’s responded through a statement that it will review and respond to the demand of the businessman and comedian, Byron Allen. “We have redoubled our relationships with partners of diverse ownership,” says the company.

Allen’s lawsuit was enforced on the same day that McDonald’s reported that would raise its national ad spending with African-American-owned media to 5% from 2% by 2024 He added that he would allocate more budget to spend on platforms owned by Hispanics, Asian-Americans, women and LGBTQ.

It is not the first time that Byron Allen has accused important companies of discrimination, he has already done it with General Motors (GM) for not advertising in its media and with Comcast Corp for refusing to broadcast its channels.

GM pledged to run more ads in African-American-owned media and reached an agreement with Comcast after the Supreme Court of the United States asked Allen to prove that he was discriminated against.

With information from Reuters and Yahoo! Finance

You may also like:

Money transfer companies such as Intermex, Transfast, and Sigue were used by the Jalisco Cartel to launder $ 58 million dollars

What is cactus used for: Mexican chemical engineer patented 12 uses in the US thanks to her grandmother’s knowledge

Survey Finds Most Millennials In America Who Bought A Home Are Sorry