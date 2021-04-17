McDonald’s puts up a sign that says “Nobody wants to work anymore” to apologize to customers for lack of employees



Some people think that McDonald’s should pay better wages so that employees don’t leave.

One of the main attributes of fast food restaurants is precisely that they deliver food quickly.

However, apparently restaurants are having trouble having enough staff to meet delivery times, and one of them is McDonald’s.

According to images recently uploaded to social networks, some restaurant workers are getting tired of people not being patient with the delivery times they are currently having.

And is that a Tiktok user, named Brittany Logan, recently shared images of a note she found in a McDonald’s drive-thru. In the video caption, Logan described the note as “wild,” as reported on Fox News.

As can be seen in the video, the note says: “We are understaffed. Please bear with the staff who showed up. Nobody wants to work anymore“.

You can watch the video below:

The message seems to refer to problems that restaurants have had with the number of employees.

In the comments on the video, several Tiktok users complained that due to fear of the pandemic and the expansion of unemployment benefits, apparently getting restaurants to have all the staff they need has been difficult.

Also, several TikTok users who work in the food industry chimed in, with responses saying, “It’s sad because it’s true. We try to hire people in our restaurant and nobody wants to work ”.

Another user noted: “We are so busy at my Starbucks that people are quitting … and a girl got hired and left because of how busy we are.”

However, many of the commenters were divided on what the problem was. One user wrote: “They make more money staying home, why go back?” Referring to the economic support that the government is giving because of the pandemic.

Another user, however, defended people who did not want to work in fast food places. His comment read: “Maybe if (the restaurants) pay well and respect their employees and think they are actually human, (the workers) would stay“.

Taking this situation into account, as restaurants accept more people inside their premises due to the relaxation of measures against COVID-19, it is possible that the quality of service and delivery processes will be affected if the restaurants continue without having the necessary employees.

