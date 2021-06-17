McDonald’s potatoes are grown on Bill Gates land



In less than a decade, Bill Gates has accumulated more than 269,000 acres of farmland in 18 states.

Photo: Alex Wong / .

In addition to being the co-founder of Microsoft, one of the most profitable companies in recent times, Bill Gates also has other lesser-known businesses, and one of them, surprisingly enough, is that is one of McDonald’s main potato suppliers.

Bill and Melinda Gates, who recently announced that they will be divorcing and dividing their assets, are deeply committed to American agriculture. And it is that the billionaire couple, in less than a decade, has accumulated more than 269,000 acres of farmland in 18 states, which equates to more than the total area of ​​New York City.

The farmland was purchased through a group of companies that are linked to the couple’s investment group, Cascade Investments.

Among their lands, they have 70,000 acres in northern Louisiana, where their farmlands grow soybeans, corn, cotton, and rice. They also have 20,000 acres in Nebraska, where farmers grow soybeans.

In Washington, the Gates own more than 14,000 acres of farmland including potato fields so large that they are visible from space and it is in some of these where the potatoes for McDonald’s are.

Specifically, along the Columbia River border between Washington and Oregon, the Gates bought a 14,500-acre parcel of land for $ 171 million in 2018. There, a factory farm grows potatoes for McDonald’s French fries.

These land holdings are independent of your previous investments in large-scale agricultural companies such as Monsanto and tractor manufacturer John Deere.

Gates, known for his philanthropic work to solve some of the world’s climate and public health problems, has said that he does not treat his investments in farmland as part of his plans to save the planet, explaining that these investments were decided by your group of financial advisers.

Adjusted for inflation, the median value of agricultural real estate has increased since 1993, from less than $ 1,500 per acre in the mid-1990s to more than $ 3,000 per acre in 2020. More than 50% of the land in crops are rented to farmers who do not own their land.

