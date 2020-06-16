Retail seeks to resurface as several countries implement plans to join the ‘new normal’, in particular, the restaurant sector seeks to recover from the harsh impact suffered in recent months. McDonald’s it is one of them, and it begins to see some positive signs, although victory cannot be claimed at all.

The Chicago, Illinois-based firm is one of many that is seeking to revive its restaurants that, while many of them had offered home delivery and through the on the go mode, have actually suffered a notable contraction in sales. .

A light at the end of the road

Certainly the damage has been exacerbating over time, an example of this is that in its financial results for the first quarter, McDonald’s reported that its sales fell 6 percent, until located in 4 thousand 710 million dollars, But like many companies, they anticipated that this would be more noticeable for the second quarter.

And so it is happening. The company indicated that its global sales during the month of April registered a drop of 39 percent compared to the same month of 2019. However, on Tuesday he highlighted that they begin to see some improvement because during the month of May they did 21 percent, as revealed by a CNBC report.

According to McDonald’s, although a contraction is maintained, it is highlighted that an improvement is taking place as its establishments reopen their doors in the different markets as customers begin to return (we recall the cases of France and the United Kingdom, for example ).

According to the company report, at the end of May they had a 90 percent of restaurants open globally, while since Monday they reached the 95 percent, so there are positive expectations for the future.

In this regard, the behavior registered in the United States represents an important symptom of this recovery, since during May sales were lower in a 5 percent compared to last year, although it is still less, it is a notable improvement given that in April a 19 percent less.

Not everything is won

Although McDonald’s sales show remarkable improvement, it’s too early to claim victory, remember that Starbucks showed similar signs in late May, but later surprised us with new details of its restructuring bread, which includes the closure of some 400 establishments in the United States and Canada, as well as underpinning the format approach Ready to Go, On the Go, and Pickup.

In that sense for the brand of the Golden Arches there must be measure, and it seems that from its internal wait there is. Well, as it has been announcing the reopening of establishments, it has reinforced its communication and marketing strategy to reflect an image of trust and safety towards the consumer, while showing the new face of many of its restaurants.

In this regard, today they highlight something of this ‘new dynamic’, because as the United States resumes service, they have indicated that their drive-thru service has managed to reduce customer service time by 25 seconds, which It will be a valuable factor as the influx of customers increases.

