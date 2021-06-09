McDonald’s faces lawsuit for using artificial intelligence without customer permission



Photo: Catherine Ivill / .

McDonald’s is using a new technology that has not been very welcomed by all customers. And is that Famous Burger Chain Is Using Artificial Intelligence To Improve Drive-Thru Efficiency. The problem is that this system collects voice data without people’s consent.

The chain’s chief executive, Chris Kempczinski, recently said McDonald’s is testing a new speech recognition technology at several Chicago-area restaurants.

In addition to eliminating the need to use human employees, artificial intelligence could improve the speed and accuracy of drive-thru orders. However, Kempczinski noted that a rollout of this technology in all restaurants is still a long way off.

There are currently 10 restaurants using artificial intelligence, but putting them in the 1,400 that exist throughout the country is complicated, since each of the branches uses different prices, promotions, menus and languages, among other things.

Although the implementation of this technology at the national level is still a long way off, a client is already legally fighting against it. According to a lawsuit it recently filed, McDonald’s is not allowed to use speech recognition software on customers without their prior approval.

In doing so, McDonald’s violates Illinois state law. He is suing the chain for using technology to capture his voice data without permission at one of the Chicago-area test restaurants in 2020..

Using a voice recognition system to identify repeat customers, which is exactly what McDonald’s does with technology, violates the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA).

This law states that the collection of biometric information, such as voice prints, fingerprints, facial scans, handprints, and palm scans, requires the consent of individuals.

Voice prints collected by artificial intelligence technology can identify the tone, volume and other unique qualities of customers, as reported in Eat This, Not That.

The law also requires McDonald’s to make public its data retention policies and clarify how long the collected information will be stored and how it will be used.

What’s more, Lawsuit Alleges McDonald’s Connects Unique Voice Information to Car License Plates to more easily recognize customers wherever they go.

The lawsuit says the system scans license plates to identify customers along with voice recognition to promote products they have purchased before.

