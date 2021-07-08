McDonald’s employees arrested in Maine for drugs in “happy meal”



The clerk was delivering a warrant through the drive-thru window when the drug fell from his shirt pocket.

Photo: Catherine Ivill / .

Two McDonald’s employees in Maine face drug charges after a customer found a prescription for opioid addiction treatment in her son’s Happy Meal.

Shirlee Marchesseault said her blood boiled when she discovered packages of Suboxone wedged between the toy and the Happy Meal “McNuggets” she bought for her 11-year-old son.

“I didn’t even know what to do,” the woman told News Center Maine about the June 30 incident.

This Wednesday, police in Auburn indicated that one of the employees of the fast food establishment illegally sold the drug to another, that without him realizing it fell into the happy meal.

Drug fell by accident while employee attended drive-thru window

Investigators pointed out that the material had fallen out of Michael Sevey’s shirt pocket while he was driving. orders from the “drive-thru” window.

Sevey, 43, would have obtained Suboxone from another restaurant worker, identified as Mariah Grant, 23.

Sevey faces illegal drug possession charges, while Grant faces charges for illegal drug trafficking.

Both must appear at a court hearing on November 3.

Soboxone is used to treat opiate dependence.

Suboxone is one of three drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of opiate dependence. Experts explain that it works well because it is an effective drug because it binds well with the same receptors as opiates.

“So if you were a heroin addict taking Suboxone and you use heroin, it would have nowhere to stick because it’s like Suboxone fills everything up,” explained CNN Correspondent Physician Dr. Sanjay Gupta. “Essentially, it prevents those drugs from working.”

“It also stimulates the receptors, but not as strongly as heroin,” Dr. Adam Bisaga, a researcher at the New York State Psychiatric Institute, told the same chain.

Opioid abuse is a national health crisis

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, more than 90 Americans die from opioid overdoses each day.

“Opioid abuse and addiction, including prescription painkillers, heroin and synthetic opioids such as fentanyl constitute a serious national crisis that affects both public health and economic well-being, ”the entity states from its website.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that the total economic burden in the US from prescription opioid abuse is $ 78.5 billion per year. This includes costs for medical care, lost productivity, addiction treatment, and costs of criminal justice intervention.