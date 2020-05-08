OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma, USA

Three teens working at an Oklahoma City McDonald’s were injured after a customer shot inside the restaurant because she was upset that the eating area was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, police said Thursday.

Gloricia Woody, 32, was detained after the shooting on Wednesday night on four counts of aggravated assault and assault with a deadly weapon, police Capt. Larry Withrow said.

At the moment it is not known whether Woody, whose name is spelled Glorica in prison records, has an attorney, Withrow added.

“He is the same person,” said the captain, despite the differences between the two names.

Woody entered the restaurant lobby and was informed that the eating area was closed for security reasons, Withrow said.

“They asked her to leave but she refused,” prompting a physical altercation between the woman and an 18-year-old employee, according to Withrow.

“The suspect was removed from the restaurant by employees. He went back inside with a gun and shot about three times in the building, ”he explained.

A 16-year-old employee was shot in the arm, another employee of the same age suffered shrapnel injuries in the shoulder area, and an 18-year-old was hit by shrapnel in the side. The employee who struggled with Woody suffered a head injury during the altercation, police reported.

Police initially said two employees had gunshot wounds.

Chris Kempczinski, CEO of McDonald’s, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” program that employees are expected to make a full recovery.

The shooting came amid tensions over restrictions put in place to curb the coronavirus pandemic, as well as how people are responding to plans to reopen some U.S. sites that were closed by the virus.

“What they are seeing in this situation is really what they are seeing in various situations across the country, which is this tension about openness and people’s concern about it,” Kempczinski said. “But there is no excuse for violence, particularly gun violence, so I am happy that our people are going to be fine,” he said.

Cars drive past a McDonald’s restaurant on Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo / Sue Ogrocki)

.