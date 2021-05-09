McDonald’s comes to pay for interviews

Crowds of businesses across the United States are looking for staff. The posters can be seen everywhere, but something strange is happening: vacancies are not being filled.

As the BBC reports, the situation has reached such a point that companies like McDonald’s are even paying to interview candidates. In Tampa, Florida, the fast food chain offers 50 dollars (41 euros) to the one who shows up for an interview.

One of the main airlines in the country, Delta Airlines, he had to cancel a hundred flights due to lack of personnel.

The pandemic left hundreds of thousands of people unemployed, but thanks mainly to the vaccine, the situation is stabilizing, businesses are reopening … but they can’t find staff.

According to data from the National Federation of Independent Businesses, 40% of entrepreneurs they say they had not found workers to fill new jobs.

“Finding qualified workers has become a critical issue for small businesses across the country,” he told the BBC. Bill dunkelberg, chief economist of the National Federation of Independent Businesses.

“Right now all my employees are working 6 or 7 days a week because we are short on staff. Things have reached a point where when a request comes in the managers jump for joy, but then it turns out that candidates do not show up for the interview“, says Carlos Gazitua, president of Sergio’s restaurant chain in Florida.

“We have stopped earning 20% ​​or 25% of what we could be earning because there is demand that we cannot meet, “says Gazitua.

Why is this happening?

Business associations think they know who is to blame for all this happening. Joe Biden’s government expanded aid to the unemployed and those who meet the conditions are entitled to receive 300 dollars (246 euros) a week, in addition to the benefits already in force in each state.

“The crescents unemployment benefits they are keeping some workers out of the workforce, “says Dulkenberg.

would not you agree Katharine G. Abraham, Professor of Economics at the University of Maryland and Commissioner of the US Government Bureau of Labor Statistics between 1993 and 2001.

This expert believes, on the other hand, that aid “has played a minor role, because everyone knows that they will not last forever.” “People are not going to turn down a job now and risk not finding another one later, “he says.

Nor does he believe that it is a matter of aid Saru jayaraman, founder of ‘Un Sueldo Justo’, an organization that calls for better wages for the lowest paid workers.

They have been warning the hospitality industry for “years that the workers would leave it if they did not raise the wages “. “It is ridiculous to say that the problem is aid. Last year we spoke with 240,000 workers who could not receive it because in many states they were told that their wages of between $ 2 and $ 4 (1.64 and 3.29 euros) per hour were too low to access the benefit, “he adds.

Jayaraman and his organization is one of the voices asking Joe Biden to raise the minimum wage. The president has included this measure in his package of stimulus measures for the economy.

Joe Biden’s goal is to achieve a federal minimum wage of $ 15 (12.3 euros) an hour in 2025.

Katharine G. Abraham believes that for this situation to be reversed, it will have to be the employers who make decisions: “We have seen in previous recessions in which when things start to improve there is always a period in which companies they say they have difficulty hiring“.

“Probably, they will have to accept raising wages or hire workers with a different profile than the one they wanted, “he says.

But not everyone agrees: “The government has to encourage people to go back to work,” claims Carlos Gazitua, who believes that “the problem is not only a question of money, but also of whether or not people want to serve their community.”

“After this time, many people, especially young people, have realized that they prefer a job that allows them to have time to spend with their family than one in which they earn a lot of money but require many hours. There are already restaurants who use robots instead of waiters and I’m thinking about it “, sentence the businessman.