McDonald’s closes some restaurants in Indonesia due to BTS food frenzy

Jun 11 (.) – McDonald’s was forced to briefly shut down some outlets in Indonesia earlier this week when the launch of a limited-edition meal inspired by K-pop group BTS sparked a frenzy and fears of contagion. of coronavirus.

Videos shared with . showed chaotic scenes on Wednesday, with tables and chairs raised and delivery men crowding in and out of restaurants, raising concerns about over-spreading events in a country with one of the most recent COVID-19 outbreaks. persistent from Asia.

There have been large crowds for BTS elsewhere, including the Philippines, where an app has been created and videos have appeared on social media like TikTok, of McDonald’s staff at multiple outlets mimicking the boy band’s movements.

McDonald’s will launch The BTS Meal next week, which includes nuggets, a soda, fries and two dips.

ABS-CBN News in the Philippines cited a statement from McDonald’s saying they were bracing for high demand, including a tightening of security protocols.

(Written by Nur-Azna Sanusi, Angela Johnston and Martin Petty. Edited in Spanish by Lucila Sigal)