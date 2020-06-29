According to various reports and specialists, caring for the environment and greener consumption is accelerating in various countries, so some brands have set their sights on connecting with this type of consumer, an example of which is what they will do McDonald’s in the United Kingdom.

The firm of the golden arches said that will place fast charging stations for electric vehicles at hundreds of its restaurants within British territory as part of their business revival strategy as they enter the ‘new normal’.

Betting on a greener consumer

Just a few days ago we talked about how Burger King I was giving hamburgers in the United States to certain vehicle drivers Tesla, An interesting way to approach this type of consumer, but in the case of McDonald’s, it seeks to do so as part of its value proposition.

On the one hand, its British arm agreed a strategic alliance with the infrastructure provider, InstaVolt, company that will be responsible for installing this type of fast charging stations for electric vehicles in the new restaurants of the brand, as well as in those that already exist and have the appropriate conditions for their placement.

This is part of their action plan after the relaxation of the coronavirus mitigation measures in British territory and they have already begun to reopen their restaurants with pick-up, delivery and, mainly, drive-thru services.

« (…) A central part of the UK’s efforts to rebuild the greenest post COVID-19, » he said. Paul Pomroy, CEO of McDonald’s in the UK and Ireland in a statement quoted by CNBC. He also added: « This partnership and ambition builds on our scale and is a real step forward for those already driving electric vehicles, as well as for people who are considering making the switch. »

Clearly the bet is to generate an attraction that motivates consumers who have this type of vehicle to go to their restaurants. Something that really seems cunning.

See beyond the immediate term

The above can be inferred after attending to what a report by The Next Web indicates, which indicates that McDonald’s conducted research to identify areas of opportunity for customers to become interested in electric vehicles. Among its results it was found that « many mentioned the lack of charging infrastructure as a main reason for not having made the change. »

His bet is to position himself as a solution to this concern, considering that the market shows that it will be one of the ones that will grow the most in the medium and long term. An example of this is the figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) of the United Kingdom, which said that in the last month the registration of new cars fell by 89 percentIn contrast, the records of electric vehicles with battery grew a 21.5 percentThis was attributed to « pre-orders for the latest premium models » that were delivered to consumers in that period.

In this sense, it stands out that last year, the market for this type of car registered the sale of some 37 thousand 850 vehicles. Although they seem few compared to the more than 2 million cars of internal combustion that were sold during 2019, according to data from the SMMT, certainly shows an evident change in consumer interest as a 144 percent.

Clearly Europe is turning towards this type of driving and the brands that may be associated with this trend could be gaining in preference with the consumer. It seems that McDonald’s understands this, according to CNBC, the fast food firm has introduced charging facilities for electric cars in places around the world, including the Netherlands and Sweden.

If we add to this that in Germany there is an open public policy to promote this type of automotive, while brands such as Volkswagen, Audi and Seat (all from the same group) have clearly indicated that they will seek to increase their supply of electric cars, something similar to what other companies do, it is likely that the McDonald’s movement does not offer immediate returns, but rather future ones.

