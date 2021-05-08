MCDC Introduces McTitty Challenge to Spread Breast Cancer Awareness

Compartir

When it comes to breast cancer awareness, several organizations focus their efforts on prevention and self-examination initiatives. With massive new cases of breast cancer diagnosed each year around the world, preventive care and early diagnoses are more critical than ever.

The Mcdonalds Coin (MCDC) gamified token on xDai has launched a new social media photo filter, McTitty Challenge, to support these organizations. Mcdonalds Coin aims to spread awareness and encourage charitable donations to organizations that support those fighting breast cancer.

To participate, take exciting photos of willing friends, loved ones, enemies, foes, and acquaintances using the McTitty Challenge filter. Then proceed to post these images on social media with the hashtag #McTittyChallenge #MCDC.

Then you have to tag three friends to do the McTitty Challenge and share everywhere.

https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/mctittychallenge/?hl=en

https://twitter.com/hashtag/MctittyChallenge?src=hashtag_click

https://web.facebook.com/hashtag/mctittychallenge

Finally, you must make a donation to the breast cancer organization of your choice.

Management of breast cancer

Breast cancer is a major health crisis for women around the world that develops from breast tissue. One in eight women suffers from breast cancer in her lifetime. At the moment, there is no known cure for breast cancer and its early diagnosis is imperative for survival.

Early symptoms of breast cancer may include a breast lump, a newly inverted nipple, dimples in the skin, a change in the shape of the breast, and a red or scaly patch of skin. It can grow more significantly in the affected breast and spread to nearby lymph nodes or through the bloodstream to other organs.

Breast cancer cases are increasing in the developing world due to increased life expectancy, Western lifestyles and increased urbanization. Although prevention measures can reduce some risks, most strategies cannot eliminate the majority of breast cancers that develop in marginalized countries where breast cancer is found in its later stages. Therefore, early detection remains the key to breast cancer control.

Currently, the only breast cancer screening procedure that seems effective is mammography. Mammography screening is costly and feasible in countries with an advanced health infrastructure that can afford long-term organized population-based screening programs. Several nonprofit organizations have directed their efforts to assist people with diagnosis, treatment, and counseling.

Some of the top listed breast cancer nonprofits that deserve your support include the following;

Breast Cancer Research Foundation

The organization was founded in 1993 by Evelyn Lauder, a breast cancer survivor and senior corporate vice president of the Estee Lauder Companies. It is a nonprofit organization that has raised more than $ 500 million to support clinical and translational research on the disease at medical institutions in the United States and abroad.

The independent foundation currently funds some 300 researchers in 15 countries. Lauder is also a co-founder of the original Pink Ribbon established in 1992 with Alexandra Penney.

To help, donate to BRCF online, by mail, or by phone.

Susan G. Komen Foundation

Established in 1982, the Susan G. Komen Foundation raises awareness, supports research, and pays for community health and education programs around the world. The organization annually holds its Race for the Cure multi-city charity event, which is considered the most successful breast cancer fundraiser in the world.

The charity’s funds advance breast cancer research, detection, treatment and education. In 2018, the Dallas-based charity dedicated $ 26.18 million in grants for breast cancer research.

To help, make a donation to the Susan G. Komen Foundation online.

National Breast Cancer Foundation

Established in 1991, the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) aims to help women affected by breast cancer through early detection, education, and support. The organization dedicates more than 80% of its funds to programs.

Texas-Based Charity Offers Free Mammograms to Women in Need; NBCF also funds education programs, awareness campaigns, and research on breast cancer.

To help, donate to NBCF online or by mail

Other foundations that you can contribute to include;

Breast Cancer Alliance, Breast Cancer Society of Canada, Lynn Sage Cancer Research Foundation, Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation. American Cancer Society – Breast Cancer Research, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center