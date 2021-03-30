McConell rebukes Republican congresswoman Greene and assures that her opinions are “a cancer” for the party – Lanza Digital

Marjorie Taylor Greene

“Someone who suggested that maybe no planes hit the Pentagon on September 11, that the horrific school shootings were pre-planned, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s plane is not living in reality,” McConnell said. pick up The Hill.

The Republican leader of the United States Senate, Mitch McConnell, has tacitly rebuked controversial congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday, assuring that “the crazy lies and conspiracy theories” that he proclaims are like “cancer” for the Republican Party. and for the country.

Although he has not mentioned Greene’s name directly, the accusations correspond to the controversial statements that the representative for Georgia has made over the years.

The congresswoman has not been slow to respond to criticism through her Twitter account, where she has assured that “the real cancer for the Republican Party is the weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully.” “That is why we are losing our country,” he added.

This reprimand and condemnation of the unfounded accusations of electoral irregularities in the presidential past comes amid growing discomfort among members of Congress over their comments on social networks, in which they have even affirmed that they are “preparing” in response. to a message defending the need to assassinate former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama.

She is also a well-known proponent of the QAnon group conspiracy theory, which links the Democratic Party to a satanic prostitution ring.

In this sense, in recent days there has been speculation about the possible expulsion of Greene from the House of Representatives, where he occupies a seat for the state of Georgia, although such action would require a two-thirds majority.

In fact, the second House Democrat, Steny Hoyer, plans to deliver an ultimatum on Greene to the Republican leader of the House, Kevin McCarthy, this week, sources familiar with the matter have reported to CNN.

McCarthy will meet with her in Washington on Tuesday, although she is not expected to remove her from the Education and Labor Committee and the Budget Committee – from which Democrats insist she leave – as she has the support of former President Donald Trump. .

