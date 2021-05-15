McCarthy revalidated his European Championship against a very poor Jur

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The Manchester Arena in the UK hosted an evening organized by Matchroom Boxing that saw three Europeans, as well as some good preliminary matches.

In the first of these European titles, the London-born Irishman Tommy mccarthy (18-2, 9 KO) risked his belt against the Romanian Alexandru Jur (19-5, 7 KO). The Irishman started the first rounds without risking too much, but that was worth to him to prevail against a Romanian who offered hardly any offensive arguments. In the fourth round, and after it seemed that the fight was going to turn into a nap due to the Romanian’s inaction and the attitude of a McCarthy who saw that he did not need to risk at all to win with solvency, McCarthy knocked down the Romanian with a blow to the area abdominal, rising Jur relatively recovered.

As the fighting-shaped sleeping pill was entering its most nondescript phase, a new curved hand (glancing over) at the Romanian’s soft spots in the sixth round struck him on the ground, and he didn’t get up on the count of ten. As announced by Eddie Hearn, McCarthy will face Chris Billam-Smith for this same belt, apart from the Commonwealth.

In the previous duels, the heavyweight debuted Solomon dacres (1-0, 0 KO) beating the Bulgarian Mladen manev (3-9, 2 KO). Dacres, a former rugby player and member of the British amateur team, showed good manners. Manev, on the other hand and as an anecdote, boxed ten years ago against Callum Smith in the pre-Olympic for London 2012. The tall Dacres, with a morphology similar to Anthony Joshua, controlled the actions with the jab and sporadic combinations little answered by the squat boxer resident in Sofia. Manev endured the six rounds being beaten with enormous sporting honesty, and the referee offered a logical score of 60-54.

Then the vacant English super lightweight title pitted Dalton smith (8-0, 7 KO) and Lee Appleyard (16-6-1, 5 KO). Smith, a promising young man (already a reality), prevailed over Appleyard from the very beginning of the fight, controlling the center of the ring at will and working on the anatomy of the veteran co-candidate. The third round saw the frequency of hitting go up, Smith being solvent and precise in the combinations up and down. Faced with the prevailing inequality, the referee stopped the hostilities in the sixth round to the relief of a disappointing Appleyard.