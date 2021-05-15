McCarthy defends the European Cruiser Championship this Saturday against Romanian Jur

Darío Pérez

The Irishman of London origin Tommy mccarthy (17-2, 8 KO), who was proclaimed continental cruiserweight champion in October 2020 against Bilal Laggoune, will risk his privilege against the Romanian Alexandru Jur (19-4, 7 KO).

It will be one of the three continental titles to be played this Saturday at the Manchester Arena, within a Matchroom Boxing event.

If cruiserweight is not currently one of the healthiest divisions in world boxing, this title reflects that. McCarthy does not seem like a fighter of the level to be champion of the once very prestigious European Championship, practically the prelude to the great goal on a global level, and neither does the 36-year-old aspirant have a track record as worthy as being worthy of it.

McCarthy has his best win against the Italian Fabio Turchi, whom he surprised at home in 2019 with a close decision by the officials. That triumph helped him to aspire to the European that he now holds against an inferior rival, and now he has a new chance to defend the belt, become solid within the cruisers and, in case of having a good performance, seek a world elimination.

Jur, who has spent most of his career in Belgium, has only a couple of prestigious victories in his sporting life. The best, the European Union Cruiser Championship that he obtained in Finland against Juho Haapoja. Like his rival, he doesn’t have much dynamite in his fists for the second-heaviest category in professional boxing, and it would be a huge surprise if he managed to beat McCarthy.

The evening, which includes two other European championships and more good matches, can be seen in its entirety on DAZN in Spain. Its start is scheduled for 19:00.