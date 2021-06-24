McAfee founder appears dead in Can Brians prison

The news broke last night, the founder of a leading antivirus software company was found dead in a prison in our country.

Specifically, it was John mcafee, a tycoon of the firm of the same name who was imprisoned in the Catalan prison of Can Brians since October 2020. The magnate was arrested when he was going to take a flight to Turkey. Presumably he was charged with tax evasion in the United States for a period of years between 2014 and 2018. McAfee had made money after the sale of his company by doing consulting services, as well as giving talks around the world, activities for the who did not file a tax return. His activities with cryptocurrencies were also in question. It so happens that in the near future and it would proceed to its extradition to the United States, where he should answer to justice for these facts.

It was around one in the afternoon when he was found dead in his cell. Prison officials tried to revive him using various maneuvers, together with the prison doctors. The result was in vain, and although the death is still under investigation, everything indicates that it may be suicide.

John McAfee, an eccentric character

McAfee no longer had a relationship with the brand, although he managed to amass an immense fortune thanks to antivirus programs for home and business computers, which became very popular during the 90s. For the sale of his brand he obtained a not inconsiderable amount of 7,600 millions of dollars, about 6,320 million euros. The company was acquired by Intel in 2011, therefore, John McAfee had not had any connection with his company for 10 years, which was founded in 1987.