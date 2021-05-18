MC Kevin loses his life after falling from the 5th floor, Neymar’s friend

MC Kevin loses his life after falling from the 5th floor, a friend of Neymar | INSTAGRAM

The terrible news hit the entertainment world just a few hours ago when it was announced that the brazilian singer MC Kevin lost his life this Sunday at his short 23 years, after falling from a fifth floor in a hotel in Rio de Janeiro only a few days after being married in Tulum, Mexico.

The authorities were the ones who revealed that Kevin Nascimento Good He was staying and with other guests on the balcony of the hotel in the bar area. Tijuca, in the western area of ​​Rio de Janeiro when the unthinkable happened.

The singer fell into the void from a height of almost 60 feet his body was found in the pool floating from the hotel and then transferred to the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital from Gavea, where it was announced that he had lost his life.

The authorities have also investigated how it happened and asked their close circle of people, but nothing has been revealed regarding any crime behind the situation. Some sources indicate that the MC was trying hide from his wife at the time of his fall, Deolane Bezerra, a criminal lawyer, whom he married in late April in Tulum, Mexico.

A person who was not staying at the hotel said in social media that the MC’s friends told him that they had locked the singer in a hotel room with several women and that he wanted to escape from one balcony to another, believing that his wife was outside the room, according to the information, that same publication was later deleted according to a recognized American medium.

MC Kevin had just married his fiancee Deolane Bezerra in a romantic ceremony held at the foot of the sea in Tulum, with the Caribbean ocean behind him: “You left and took a piece of me with you,” his now widow said today . “It is not fair that you leave like this, no, it is not, it is not.”

Even Neymar the soccer star changed his Instagram profile in order to express his solidarity and the mourning in which he is after finding out what happened to his friend MC Kevin. That was communicated in a simple video, where he was from his bed and also sending some greetings, which has already been seen more than 16 million times in a few hours.

“We had agreed to meet now on my vacation but unfortunately we will not be able to. I am sure I will still hug you and thank you for trusting me, the person I am. Go in peace boy. I said these things so that you have peace in me. In this world will have afflictions, however, be of good cheer! I have conquered the world ” MC KEVIN”, was the message written by Neymar.

Another footballer was a friend of MC Kevin, Falcao, with whom he had been seen at his own wedding just a very short time ago and they looked very happy.

MC Kevin’s funeral will be this Tuesday at the Novo Mundo park in Sao Paulo and will be attended by the Unidos de Vila Maria samba school, as indicated. It will be open to the general public.