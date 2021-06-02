Mboula’s message of improvement

06/02/2021 at 7:33 PM CEST

“Never give up, only you can turn things around and fight for your dreams.” This is how Jordi Mboula ended his motivating message on ‘Instagram’ after a season that has ended in the best way: achieving promotion to First with Mallorca.

However, his path has not been exactly one of roses. The former Barça veteran has gone through two years full of stones that have slowed him down. But everything, it seems, has been worth it. Mboula has already left two years of misfortune behind and now closes an important season in his career.

The next one, if nothing strange happens, it will already be playing in the First Division. This is the message he has left on Instagram once the campaign has ended:

“The last two years I experienced the worst moments you can live in this sport, two years off the pitch, believing that he would not be able to play at the highest level again. But I continued to believe in myself, in the process, in the daily work and keeping my dream and my goals alive, grateful every day to my parents and my brother, David, my friends, my partner and my agents.

Today I dismiss the season by going back to the First Division and feeling like a footballer again and little by little being myself on the field. Never give up, only you can turn things around and fight for your dreams. ”