The Free Brazil Movement (MBL) filed an impeachment request against President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday (27), said federal deputy Kim Kataguiri (DEM-SP), during a press conference. The document was prepared and is signed by lawyer Rubens Nunes. According to Kataguiri, one of the movement’s leaders, Bolsonaro committed “electoral fraud” by promising a fight against corruption during his term. For him, for some time now, the president “has signaled that he is not committed to fighting corruption, but he is committed to shielding his own family and allies”. The decision was made based on statements by ex-Minister of Justice Sergio Moro, who accuse Bolsonaro of political interference after allegedly changing the command of the Federal Police (PF) to prevent the progress of an investigation against his children.

Kataguiri explained that the “MBL considers the Bolsonaro government to be politically unviable” and that no plans approved by the government will be carried out. “The right itself now turns against the president precisely because he does not fulfill his campaign promises and commit electoral fraud,” said Kataguiri, accusing Bolsonaro of committing crimes of responsibility, including calling for protests to close the National Congress and the Supreme Court Federal Court (STF). In addition, the MBL intends to request a precautionary removal of the Brazilian leader due to an alleged crime of ideological falsehood, after Moro said he had not signed the dismissal of the then PF general director, Maurício Valeixo. Kataguiri and other members of the group intend to meet with the Mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), this week.

“There was no conversation with any leader. What we put in the impeachment request are the crimes of responsibility. In addition to being legal, the request is political. There is no type of investigation that will determine the participation of the president, for example, of summoning people by the act of military intervention “, he justified.

