Kylian Mbappé He is the player with the highest market value in the world according to a study prepared by the International Soccer Observatory (CIES), which estimates the PSG star is worth a total of 259.2 million euros today. In the top 10 of this list there are neither Christian neither Messi and the most valued Spanish is Rodri, who is ranked 20.

Kylian Mbappé is first on the list of players with the highest market value in the world ahead of Sterling, which is second with a value of 194.7 million. The top 3 of the list is closed by the Dortmund footballer, Jadon Sancho, which has a current value of 179.1 kilos. Fourth is another English footballer, Alexander – Arnold (171.1).

One of the biggest surprises of this study is that Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo they are out of the top positions. The Barcelona footballer is in 22nd place with a total value of 100.1 million while the Juventus star, at 35, is worth 62.8 kilos. It is also surprising the great collapse of Neymar, which is ranked 37 with a value of 87.2 million.

As for Spanish footballers, the first in the CIES study is the Manchester City player, Rodri, which is ranked 20th with a value of 101.5 million. For his part, Saúl closes the top 25 with a total rating of 97.7 kilos. Oyarzabal is another of the Spanish in the first positions (35th place with an estimated valuation of 83.2 million. Other Spanish present are: Fabián (81 million), Kepa (76.4) and Morata (53.5).

As for the Santander League, according to CIES, Antoine Griezmann is the most valued as it is valued at more than 135 million (136.4). The Frenchman is ahead of Joao Felix, who would lose some value compared to his signing last year with 108 million (107.9).

Footballers with the highest market value

Kylian Mbappé – 259.2 million

Raheem Sterling – 194.7 million

Jadon Sancho – 179.1 million

Alexander – Arnold – 171.1 million

Marcus Rashford – $ 152.3 million

Mo Salah – 144.9 million

Sadio Mané – 139.2 million

Antoine Griezmann – 136.4 million

Alphonso Davies – 133.5 million

Harry Kane – 118.7 million

15. Erling Haaland – 107.3 million

22. Leo Messi -100, 1 million

37. Neymar – 87.2 million

70. Cristiano Ronaldo – 68.2 million