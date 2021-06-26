“Mbappé’s oversized ego is problematic,” came a harsh criticism for the France forward

The French team qualified for the round of 16 of the Euro 2020 as first in Group F and only won one game thanks to an own goal. The lack of goal and various attitudes of Kylian Mbappé he took the ex-PSG player out of his boxes Jérôme Rothen, who lunged at striker blue.

Rothen now serves as a commentator on RMC Sports and had no qualms about saying that this is not “Mbappé’s Euro.” He also mentioned that his “oversized ego” is problematic for the environment in the locker room.

“That he is the leader on the field…, no problem (…) but that it exceeds the field of play, it bothers me,” said Rothen, who also gave part of the blame to coach Deschamps. “It’s amazing that I let Kylian Mbappé do so many things and not be focused,” he added.

🗣💬 “Est-ce que Mbappé fait un bon Euro? Non. On attend beaucoup mieux de lui. Et qu’est-ce qu’il vient foutre à tirer les coup francs directs?” 💥 Gros coup de gueule by Jérôme Rothen sur Kylian Mbappé pic.twitter.com/SwU9FPb7zk – Rothen Régale (@RMCRothenRegale) June 25, 2021

He also showed his dissatisfaction with the freedom that Mbappé has to monopolize all the prominence of the Gala team: “Should we let Mbappé throw the corners and fouls. Everyone thinks that Mbappé is one of the best players in Europe, but if you include him in the first category, you cannot settle for some glimpses of Griezmann in the draw against Hungary or the actions of Benzema ”.

Mbappé has not scored goals so far in the European Championship and France had a dubious game. They beat Germany 1-0 with Hummels’ own goal, drew 1-1 against Hungary and 2-2 against Portugal thanks to a double from Benzema.

