Mbappé’s condition to renew with PSG

07/04/2021 at 6:23 PM CEST

Given the current panorama of the transfer market, Mbappé is willing to renew with PSG, but would have put a condition: that the new contract includes a clause that frees him in the event of receiving an offer from Real Madrid.

This is stated by Marca, who informs that the club already knows the position of the player, with the predilection of not signing a renewal since his wish is, or leave this summer with an agreement with PSG, or wait to go free next year, although he can agree to sign an extension of the contract in the case of agreeing to be able to go ahead with an exit if his great wish seems interesting, especially from Madrid.

This will be the most reassuring formula for all parties, since PSG would get rid of all exit rumors, but Mbappé would keep an ace up his sleeve to facilitate his signing as a Real Madrid player.

Instead, this would require a verbal agreement between the parties, since legally the French league does not allow to include clauses of this type in contracts.

In any case, relations between PSG and Mbappé seem stagnant and at a difficult point of solution. Given the transfer situation, it is difficult for Madrid to be able to afford Kylian this summer and for PSG to let him go. The French club does not want to facilitate things and Mbappé is forcing the machine to a point of being able to become a free agent next summer, without the Qataris being able to do anything to retain him or recover some of the investment of the 180 million they made for him.