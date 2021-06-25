Mbappé’s brother renews with PSG

06/25/2021 at 7:17 PM CEST

A Mbappé has already renewed with PSG, but not the one that Al-Khelaïfi would like. The one who did it was Ethan, Kylian’s brother. The young man, only 15 years old, has extended his contract with the Parisian club until June 2024, right at the moment when Kylian Mbappé’s future is increasingly far from Paris. At least they say so the latest information published in France.

They say that Ethan has grown a lot in recent seasons in the lower categories of PSG, but the renewal points more to a message for his brother Kylian, who wants to extend his contract whatever. Let us remember that the great of the Mbappé could leave Paris for free next summer if PSG does not find the formula to renew him.

Ethan has always been important to Kylian. In fact, he signed with PSG from Monaco and wanted to put number 29 on his shirt, his brother’s date of birth. This is how he related it in his presentation: “I chose him because it is my little brother’s date of birth: he came into the world on December 29. He is the youngest of the family, that’s why we all adore him. He is my favorite & rdquor ;.