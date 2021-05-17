Mbappé will break his silence tomorrow

05/17/2021 at 10:42 PM CEST

Kylian Mbappé could leave a clue about his future. The French forward will reappear before the media tomorrow in an interview on ‘TF1’ right after Didier Deschamps offers the squad list of France for the next European Championship to be played this summer.

Although everything indicates that the player will not make statements about what his future will be in a Parisian key, some rumors say that he could leave some clue. Let’s remember that Mbappé has not yet renewed his link with PSG, as others such as Neymar, Di María or Draxler have done, and could leave for free in June 2022.

The name of Mbappé is the great desire of many clubs, among which is Real Madrid. We will see what the future of the Frenchman is and if tomorrow he breaks his silence about his future. What is certain, if there is no capital surprise, is that he will be on the list of summoned for the Eurocup.