Giorgio Chiellini He has published his autobiography where he tells his experiences and his vision of current football. Juventus center back shows an admirer of Mbappé and tells the moment when he discovered his talent.

Who is destined to be the next world star and Ballon d’Or collector when Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi stop playing? He is the French Kylian Mbappé, a truly unique player! The first time I saw him on television was in the 2016-2017 Champions League, during Manchester City-Monaco. Impressive & rdquor ;.

And he added: “At the end of the first half, I asked Fabio Paratici (Juventus sports director):” Who is he? What planet does it come from? ” Fabio He replied: “Yes, I know. We have known him for a long time.” He was an unstoppable striker, he was only 18 years old, continues Chiellini. That year, we faced them in the semifinals. instinct … He lacks nothing. He is a player who throws something, an invaluable masterpiece. I also think Mbappé is better than Neymar, he is more consistent. The future belongs to him & rdquor ;, he said.

Chiellini He is another player who has been a supporter of the French striker before the Brazilian striker.

