Mbappé will be a substitute against Manchester City in the Champions League match

Kylian Mbappé starts from the bench in tonight’s momentous Champions duel at the Etihad between Manchester City and the PSG. The muscle injury he suffered in his right thigh two weeks ago in a French league game has left him touched and Pochettino He does not want to risk his presence in the starting eleven, according to the main French media.

Mbappe suffered a muscle injury to his thigh in the match two weeks ago against Metz in the French league and, after forcing to play the Champions League duel against Manchester City in the first leg (in which he was severely diminished), he lost Saturday’s game against Lens. This Monday, before leaving for England, the forward could already be seen limping.

Injury to Mbappe It is a blow for Pochettino, who loses one of his two best footballers. Neymar he will be ‘alone’ again to pull the car. One of the options to replace him is that of Moise Kean, a player who can take advantage of his power on the cons.