Mbappé takes another step: he is looking for a house in Madrid



The French star wants to play for Real Madrid.

Photo: Gabriel Bouys / AFP / Getty Images

The portal GOAL announced this Tuesday that Kylian Mbappé told a trusted person to find him a house in Madrid. It would not attract attention if we were not in the middle of the context in which the French crack is: he has not renewed with PSG and his contract will expire next year, as well as Real Madrid has been targeting him for four years.

The alarms were already on, but now they light up even more, because that said, the track is very noticeable. Mbappé, quietly, is preparing his arrival in the Spanish capital.

Still haven’t heard? 😮 Mbappé is looking for a house in Madrid and we will tell you about it in this video. 🇫🇷✈🇪🇸? pic.twitter.com/xlkSzOIvJE – Goal Spain (@GoalEspana) April 20, 2021

Mbappé and Madrid need each other

This Monday, Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, pointed out that he has not spoken with Mbappé, “at least not today (yesterday)“. He did so jokingly, but left the door open. Of course, he commented again that he had spoken with ‘Donatello’ four years ago, when he belonged to Monaco. Finally Mbappé signed with PSG and left Madrid.

However, the two parties appear to be destined to meet. Mbappé wants to lead a project; He currently does it but not alone, he has Neymar by his side. For its part, Real Madrid needs to renew, has not signed for two years and the pressure to stay in the competitive elite is increasing.

Two months after the transfer market, it is becoming increasingly clear where certain players can go. Mbappé and Real Madrid urgently need each other.