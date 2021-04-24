“Mbappé suffered a blow and will be ready for Wednesday”

04/24/2021 at 8:12 PM CEST

EFE

The coach of Paris Saint Germain, the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, was shown optimistic about the situation of his striker Kylian Mbappé, who had to be substituted three minutes before the end of the match against Metz after suffering a clash with Habib Maiga.

“Kylian took a hit in the quadriceps area. I think it’s okay and it’ll be ready by Wednesday. We watched the action again and saw that it was a hit. We are not worried, “said the coach on Canal Plus France after the victory against Metz (1-2) that places the champion as provisional leader of Ligue 1.

Mbappé, who scored two of his team’s three goals and raised the goals scored so far in the league to twenty-five, had a run-in with Maiga in the last leg of the match. He stayed on the ground and then tried to return to the game but could not. He went to the locker room limping and with gestures of pain. He was replaced by the German Julian Draxler.

Pochettino highlighted the victory over Metz, who shoot Paris Saint Germain to the top of the ranking with two points ahead of Lille, who visit Lyon on Sunday.

“We controlled the game well. The team played well although the goal we conceded at the beginning of the second half was a shame. The team played at a good level and he deserved the victory, “said the Argentine coach.

“It is very important to fight to win the League. Now is the time for the Champions League. We are ready to face Manchester City “added Pochettino