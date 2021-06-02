Mbappé on Messi and Cristiano: “These players are incomparable”

06/02/2021 at 6:01 PM CEST

Mbappé, at 22 years old, has become one of the most recognized footballers on a continental level. And in an interview in Esquire, he has stated a maturity and security that go beyond the field of play.

In addition to talking about PSG, his personal experience and Neymar, he has addressed the duo that reigned in football for almost two decades, whom he considers the best in the world: “It’s not just me who knows it. Everyone knows it. If you tell yourself that you will do better than them, it is beyond ego or determination, that is a lack of awareness. These players are incomparable. They broke all the laws of statistics. They had amazing 10-15 years “, he explained.

The young soccer player grew up with these two soccer stars, who held a monopoly on awards for nearly 20 years. “Of course, we always end up comparing ourselves to the best, as a pastry chef compares to the best pastry chefs”, affirmed

Mbappé insists that paying attention to the other players is positive, since it encourages greater competitiveness: “I look at the games of other great players to see what they do and I think: ‘I know how to do this, but does he know it too? I think that others also look at me. And that makes everyone try to be better, that each one pushes himself to the limit, as well as Ronaldo was good for Messi and Messi was good for Ronaldo “, ended.