Mbappé, Neymar: most valuable players who would not play the Superliga

The top 50

If the European Super League project finally goes ahead with the presence of 12 of the most important clubs in Europe, among which are Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid, the Italians AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus, in addition of England’s Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham, many international football stars would be left out of the tournament.

Thus, if the players of the 12 founding teams of the Super League are taken into account, a total of 19 of the 25 most valuable footballers on the planet are currently active in one of these teams.

In the absence of confirmation of the participation of PSG and with the expected absences of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, Kylian Mbappé, Neymar, Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho, Joshua Kimmich and Alphonso Davies would be the most prominent absences in this new continental competition.

Mbappé, Haaland: most valuable players who would not play the Superliga

50 Lucas Ocampos – Sevilla FC – Market value: € 40 M

49 Mikel Merino – Real Sociedad – Market value: € 40 M

48 Christopher Nkunku – Leipzig – Market value: € 40 M

47 Edmond Tapsoba – Leverkusen – Market value: € 40 M

46 Marcel Sabitzer – Leipzig – Market value: € 42 M

45 André Silva – Frankfurt – Market value: € 42 M

44 Fabián Ruiz – Naples – Market value: € 44 M

43 Ciro Immobile – Lazio – Market value: € 45 M

42 Wilfried Zaha – Crystal Palace – Market value: € 45 M

41 Memphis Depay – Lyon – Market value: € 45 M

40 Hirving Lozano – Naples – Market value: € 45 M

39 Lucas Hernández – Bayern – Market value: € 45 M

38 Dominic Calvert-Lewin – Everton – Market value: € 45m

37 Nicoló Zaniolo – AS Roma – Market value: € 45 M

36 Florian Wirtz – Leverkusen – Market value: € 45 M

35 Piotr Zielinski – Naples – Market value: € 46 M

34 Lorenzo Insigne – Naples – Market value: € 48 M

33 Kalidou Koulibaly – Naples – Market value: € 50 M

32 Luis Alberto – Lazio – Market value: € 50 M

31 Diego Carlos – Sevilla FC – Market value: € 50 M

30 Wilfred Ndidi – Leicester – Market value: € 50 M

29 Pau Torres – Villarreal CF – Market value: € 50 M

28 Rúben Neves – Wolves – Market value: € 50 M

27 Houssem Aouar – Lyon – Market value: € 50 M

26 Victor Osimhen – Naples – Market value: € 50 M

25 David Alaba – Bayern – Market value: € 55 M

24 Mauro Icardi – PSG – Market value: € 55 M

23 Youri Tielemans – Leicester – Market value: € 55m

22 Robert Lewandowski – Bayern – Market value: € 60 M

21 Marco Verratti – PSG – Market value: € 60 M

20 Jack Grealish – Aston Villa – Market value: € 60 M

19 James Maddison – Leicester – Market value: € 60m

18 Richarlison – Everton – Market value: € 60 M

17 Dayot Upamecano – Leipzig – Market value: € 60 M

16 Declan Rice – West Ham – Market value: € 60 M

15 Jules Koundé – Sevilla FC – Market value: € 60 M

14 Eduardo Camavinga – Rennes – Market value: € 60 M

13 Kingsley Coman – Bayern – Market value: € 65m

12 Leon Goretzka – Bayern – Market value: € 70 M

11 Serge Gnabry- Bayern – Market value: € 70 M

10 Marquinhos – PSG – Market value: € 70 M

9 Leroy Sané – Bayern – Market value: € 70 M

8 Sergej Milinković-Savić – Lazio – Market value: € 70 M

7 Mikel Oyarzabal – Real Sociedad – Market value: € 70 M

6 Alphonso Davies – Bayern – Market value: € 75m

5 Joshua Kimmich – Bayern – Market value: € 90m

4 Jadon Sancho – Dortmund – Market value: € 100m

3 Neymar – PSG – Market value: € 110 M

2 Erling Haaland – Dortmund – Market value: € 110m

1 Kylian Mbappé – PSG – Market value: € 160 M

The PSG forward Mbappé is the world ‘MVP’ with a market value of € 160 million, Haaland is third with € 110 million tied with the Brazilian Neymar, 10 million more than the value of the English winger of Dortmund Jadon Sancho.

Up to nine Bayern Munich footballers in the top 50

Bayern would be the team with the most outstanding footballers outside the Super League with nine from the top 50: Joshua Kimmich (€ 90 million), Alphonso Davies (75), Leroy Sané (70), Serge Gnabry (70) Leon Goretzka (70), Kingsley Coman (60), Robert Lewandowski (60), David Alaba (55) and Lucas Hernández (45). Naples is present with six while PSG has five. In Spanish football, the entity with the most players is Sevilla FC with three.

Regarding the five Spanish professionals in the classification, the realist Mikel Oyarzabal is the first with € 70 million of market value. The winger is seventh in the ranking and also the most valuable in LaLiga, since Atlético, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona players are not taken into account.

In 29th place is Villarreal CF center-back Pau Torres with 50 million euros, the same valuation as that of Luis Alberto from Lazio. Fabián Ruiz from Napoles (€ 44 M) and Mikel Merino (40 M) from Real Sociedad close the Spanish presence in the top 50.

Six LaLiga professions with Oyarzabal at the helm

If we look at the six LaLiga players present, behind Oyarzabal we find Jules Koundé from Sevilla, with a market value of € 60 million. The other Sevilla FC center-back Diego Carlos is 31st with 50 million, the same as Pau Torres. The aforementioned Mikel Merino is one of the last of the top 50 that the Argentinean of the Nervión team Lucas Ocampos closes.

Likewise, the pearl of the Stade de Rennes Eduardo Camavinga (18 years old) is also part of the list with an appraisal of € 60 million.

The 12 founding teams of the Superliga by market value

12 – AC Milan – Staff value: € 508.8 M

Data as of April 19, 2021

11 – Arsenal – Value of the squad: € 549.1 M

10 – Inter Milan – Staff value: € 618.3 M

9 – Juventus – Value of the squad: € 678.1 M

8 – Tottenham Hotspur – Staff value: € 680.0 M

7 – Manchester United – Staff value: € 718 million

6 – Real Madrid – Value of the squad: € 745.5 M

5 – Atlético de Madrid – Staff value: € 748 million

4 – Chelsea – Staff value: € 779.8 M

3 – FC Barcelona – Value of the staff: 823 M €

2 – Liverpool – Value of the workforce: € 1,010 M

1 – Manchester City – Staff value: € 1,030 million

