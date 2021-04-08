Mbappe needs to play for Real Madrid if he wants to be great, says David Faitelson

Mbappe continues to show that he is an elite player, after his double in the UEFA Champions League, the world champion has once again put himself in the eyes of all, as in Spain they ensure his signing with Real Madrid for the following season.

Faced with this situation, the ESPN journalist, David faitelson He assured that Real Madrid is doing the right thing to go for the current Paris Saint Germain striker and that if Mpabbé himself wants to be at the same table as CR7 and Messi he should play with the meringues.

“Real Madrid” feints “for Haaland, but is in” the chase “for Mbappé … And he does well. The French footballer is called to reach the levels of Messi and Cr7 … And to achieve it, he needs to play in the Bernabéu … “

The signing of Mbappé is much less complicated than the arrival of the Norwegian Erling Haaland, a Borussia Dortmund player, as the Dortmund team does not think of selling their goalscorer.

