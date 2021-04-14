Mbappé meets with Al-Khelaifi to negotiate his future

04/13/2021

On at 23:45 CEST

Alberto Teruel

Everything indicates that Kilyan Mbappé will be one of the proper names of the next transfer market. The French forward has no intention of renewing with PSG and hopes to change of scene once this season is over. As reported by Deportes Cuatro last Friday, Mbappé’s wish is to wear the colors of Real Madrid.

This Monday, following the information from the aforementioned media, Al-Khelaifi visited Pochettino’s team during a training session. There he met Mbappé, with whom he had a brief conversation. Despite the rapprochement, the forward’s idea remains to not renew his contract, and he has already rejected the offers of the Parisian team up to three times.

However, in Paris they are not yet ready to throw in the towel. PSG will put one last offer on the table, and if the answer is negative again, they will begin to contemplate its sale in the next transfer market. Mbappé’s contract expires in 2022, so this summer is the last in which they can get a slice for the French star.

The PSG begins to probe the market

While the renewal of Mbappé is still frozen, the Parisian team has activated the machinery to find a substitute for its characteristics up front. As reported by Telefoot, Leonardo has been closely following the situation of Leo Messi. The PSG sports director has recognized in several interviews his interest in the Argentine star, although he is aware that the situation, a priori, seems complicated.

The English media also report a possible interest in Harry Kane. Pochettino already knows him from his time as coach at Tottenham, and the express desire of the English striker to leave London in search of a more ambitious project greatly facilitates the operation.