Mbappé marvel: historic double against Bayern in the Champions League



The Frenchman appeared at key moments.

Photo: Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images

Kylian Mbappé it has gotten us used to breaking records almost weekly. In it UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg marveled again: marked doublet that made him the first player to score five away goals in the knockout stages and quarter-finals.

Let’s remember that PSG visited Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. Previously, Mbappé had scored three goals against FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou. Today was the turn to be decisive in Germany and did not fail.

🔴🔵 Kylian Mbappé becomes the 1st player to score a total of FIVE away goals in the round of 16 & quarter-finals in the same season ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ # UCL pic.twitter.com/4AK2f475qd – UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 7, 2021

The first goal was conceived by Neymar, who gave a master class in the Bavarian field. “Donatello” received an advantageous position, and although his shot was far from being the best, he had the help of Manuel Neuer to open the scoring at minute 3 ′.

Gooooooal from PSG! ⚽️

Gooooooal from PSG! ⚽️

Gooooooal from PSG! ⚽️ In just 2 minutes Mbappé opens the scoring with assistance from Neymar‼ ️ 🇩🇪 @ FCBayern 0-1 @PSG_inside 🇫🇷 LIVE🔴https: //t.co/NrtoapMsAY#UCL l #TuChampions l #BAYPSG pic.twitter.com/qcddxQBrK2 – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) April 7, 2021

His second goal does not give room for debate. It is pure talent and his trademark: cut inwards and finish placed towards Neuer’s furthest and least comfortable club. In addition to a great goal, very important, as it was the one that gave the French club the victory (2-3).

Goal of PSG! ✨🇫🇷

Mbappé double! ⚽️⚽️ Help Boateng find his waist 😱 🇩🇪 @ FCBayern 2-3 @PSG_inside 🇫🇷 LIVE🔴https: //t.co/NrtoapMsAY#UCL l #TuChampions l #BAYPSG pic.twitter.com/tovF2KoUGf – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) April 7, 2021

Mbappé stalks Halaand

The two goals of Mbappe place him second in the scorers’ table of this edition of the UEFA Champions League, with eight shouts of goal. He reduced the distance with Erling halaand to the half. It was four points and now only two. The Norwegian, top scorer at the moment (10), did not score this Tuesday in the match against Manchester City.

Eight goals that have come in the last four games. Gone are the memories of a slow start. Kylian Mbappé woke up and since then he has not forgiven his rival: