Mbappé leaves Tokyo 2020



The Frenchman is focused on defining his future.

Photo: Franck Fife / Getty Images

Mbappe he continues without renewing with PSG. At the same time, he has not decided to leave France to continue his career at another club, probably Real Madrid. The outlook remains complex a few months after the end of the season, and in turn, before the start of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Most affected by this situation is the U23 national team, who dreams of the participation of his star in the Olympic contest.

Mbappe will miss out on the Olympics to decide his club future 👀https: //t.co/gKJ8UuLOue pic.twitter.com/i65TSgafAP – MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) March 30, 2021

His future: Mbappé’s primary objective

According to reports from Marca, Mbappé informed the French Football Federation that he will not attend the Olympics because he hopes to resolve his future with the Parisian club this summer. His interest is squarely in the decision that will keep him tied to a club, regardless of which, for years to come.

Kylian is only 22 years old, so he would not occupy a “reinforcement” position in Tokyo, which makes even greater the intention on the part of the maximum soccer entity in his country that he play.

Nevertheless, Mbappé will have enough with the upcoming Eurocup, in which France was paired with Portugal, Germany and Hungary. Clearly, if there is a competition that cannot be missed, it is this, especially after the fall of the Gauls in the 2016 final, in which he was not present.