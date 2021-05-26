Mbappé is vaccinated against the coronavirus before Euro 2020

In the midst of the media noise for his possible departure from Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappé He has shared with his followers a snapshot just at the moment in which he is injected with the coronavirus vaccine. The French striker, from 22 years, has made public his vaccination in a gesture that could convince millions of doubting French young people about the COVID-19 vaccine.

In fact, the French Government has consciously set him an example of the popularity of the soccer player. Paris Saint-Germain, who passed the coronavirus last September in full concentration with the French team in the Nations League dispute. At that moment, Mbappe became the seventh PSG player to test positive for coronavirus.

Kylian Mbappé look at the Eurocup of this summer. France will arrive with the favorite poster to the group of death: those of Deschamps they will have to face Germany, Portugal Y Hungary in the fight to qualify for the round of 16. After the dispute of the European competition, a great stir is expected regarding his possible signing for the Real Madrid, a club that will rush its options to close its contract this summer.