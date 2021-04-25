Mbappé is injured four days before the duel with City

Paris Saint Germain couldn’t have had worse news four days away from meeting Manchester City in the semi-finals of the Champions League. French striker Kylian Mbappé took a hit in the quadriceps after scoring two goals against Metz and he had to withdraw prematurely from the game with gestures of pain.

The Parisian striker, top scorer of the team in Ligue 1 and Champions, suffered that clash in a decisive match in the fight for the domestic title. The citizens of the capital have momentarily placed leaders of the competition while waiting for the Lille match.

«He has received a blow to the quadriceps. It has been tried, but it was not necessary to force it more. I hope it will be for Wednesday »said his coach Mauricio Pochettino. Mbappé retired in the 87th minute of the game after receiving a hard tackle from Maiga four minutes earlier.