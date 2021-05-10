Mbappé, in the French pre-list for the Olympic Games

05/10/2021 at 10:35 PM CEST

The name of Kylian Mbappé appears in the preliminary list of the coach Sylvain Ripoll to defend France in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the same summer in which the Eurocup is disputed by different countries of Europe.

The list, on the other hand, according to l’Équipe, contains 85 names and is not final since the pre-convened need to go through a new stage to be part of the Olympic expedition of 18 footballers which will be communicated this coming July to the International Olympic Committee.

Mbappé has never hidden his desire to be able to participate in the Olympic Games, but it seems unlikely coinciding with the Eurocup, although the tournament starts eleven days after the final at Wembley, and being outside the FIFA windows. The world champion is a very important piece for Didier Deschamps, and PSG has already communicated its refusal to let Kylian play for the Games that do not take place on FIFA dates, and for which the clubs are not obliged to release their players.

Mbappé, at 22 years old, is not part of the three players over 23 years old that the national team can summon for the Games, and in this case, there are also relevant names such as André-Pierre Gignac, Tigren UANL player, or Colin Dagba, another PSG player.

Kylian, in the midst of discussions with PSG about his renewal, could also be discussing his participation in the Games. Ripoll has taken the first step by putting his name on the pre-list.