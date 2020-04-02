According to Spanish journalist Guilem Balague, recruiting Kylian Mbappé would be “financial folly” on the part of Liverpool.

The rumor had started to circulate last October. Or rather it was a dream, that of the supporters of Liverpool, who imagined Kylian Mbappé with the Reds jersey. It all started from the mentioned rapprochement between the Mersey club and the equipment supplier Nike, which could offer a financial windfall to the reigning European champions. Who could then dream of affording Mbappé, one of the stars contracted with the comma brand.

Spanish journalist Guilem Balague, a transfer specialist, says that is out of the question. “Kylian Mbappé would destroy Liverpool’s salary policy if he signed for the Reds, said the one who collaborates with Sky Sports in particular. The player’s salary requirements would far exceed the highest paid player in the club today. So no, in my opinion Liverpool will not sign Mbappé this summer. Obviously, they love Mbappé, but it would be foolish financially to recruit him. They would have to invest too much to recruit him so certainly the supporters can forget about this transfer. “

No more than 12 million a year in Liverpool

It is true that Liverpool is not known for offering a staggering salary to its players. According to the Sportune website, the best elements of the Reds, that is to say Virgil Van Dijk, and the three attackers Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, receive between 9 and 12 million euros per season. Mbappé, if he had to sign a new contract, could probably claim double, even triple.

This ultimately confirms what Jurgen Klopp said on the subject last November. “I don’t see any club at the moment that can buy Kylian Mbappé at PSG. It is a fact … And we are obviously one of the clubs that cannot afford it. It’s that simple, explained the Reds coach. From a sporting point of view, we all agree, there are not many reasons not to recruit him. He’s a hell of a player! But of course this is a money problem. There is no chance, absolutely no chance, of seeing him land here. I’m sorry. “