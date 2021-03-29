Mbappé failed: first missed penalty since 2019



The French star regrets having missed a clear opportunity.

Photo: Franck Fife / AFP / Getty Images

For the second consecutive game, Kylian Mbappé he hit a wall that prevented him from scoring the goal. This time it was Kazakh goalkeeper Aleksandr Mokin, who saved him a penalty in France’s victory over Kazakhstan (0-2). The news? Mbappé missed a penalty for the first time since 2019.

Mbappe she failed after getting a penalty that would not have existed if the French star passed the ball a second earlier to Thomas Lemar, who would have been left without a rival up front, only to push her into goal.

Kylian Mbappe chose not to pass to Thomas Lemar with the goal gaping. A minute later I missed a penalty. 😬 pic.twitter.com/CktRNHWHcB – Goal (@goal) March 28, 2021

His regret after the ruling says it all. He could not be decisive against Ukraine, and he also did not start against Kazakhstan (he entered through Martial at 59 ‘), so when he entered, he had plenty of desire to score. He fell short in the clearest he had, as well as in another action in which he combined wonderfully with Ousmane Dembélé.

📸: Kylian Mbappe reacts to his first penalty miss for club or country since April 2019 pic.twitter.com/YAyh136xb4 – B / R Football (@brfootball) March 28, 2021

Bosnia is in the sights of Mbappé

If having a match from fair to bad is unusual for Mbappé, imagine having two matches erring in a row, with his selection and after a few weeks in which the praise did not stop thanks to his fantastic performances.

“Donatello”Will have one last chance on this FIFA date to leave behind a binomial of complicated matches and not give room to debate about his figure. It will be this Wednesday, in the visit of France to Bosnia Herzegovina, a team that has not won since November 2019 (0-3 to Liechtenstein).

The Balkan country made its qualifying debut for Qatar 2022 with a two-point draw in Finland. This Saturday they played a friendly at home against Costa Rica, a match that also ended in a draw (0-0).

France leads Group D of the European qualifiers with four points. Mbappe will seek to end the streak of three games without scoring with the shirt of your country. All eyes are still on him.