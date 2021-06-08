Mbappé doubts: he could renew with PSG after the European Championship



Mbappé is focused on winning the European Championship with France.

Weeks go by and Kylian Mbappé’s future is still up in the air. Although rumors indicated that the French star had already made the decision not to renew with PSG, the present is different. “Le Parisien” has reported that “Donatello” will wait at the end of the European Championship with France to meet once again with Paris Saint-Germain, and then make the final decision.

Mbappé wants to be in a club that is capable of competing for all the titles year after year. He confessed it in one of his last interviews. And PSG came up very short this season, after failing in Ligue 1 and also in the UEFA Champions League.

The goal of Nasser Al-Khelaifi, president of the club, is to retain him at all costs. But words are not enough. You must take actions. For now, he took an interesting first step: stole from Barcelona the signing of Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

Another key move could occur in the leadership of the Parisian club: the dismissal of Leonardo as sports director and the eventual arrival of Luis Campos, who at the time was close to Mbappé, since he held the aforementioned position in Monaco, the boy wonder’s first team. Real Madrid also contacted Campos, so it will be another battle between PSG and Madrid.

While in the program “El Chiringuito” in Spain, the information contradicts the French newspaper. Josep Pedrerol points out that Mbappé’s decision not to renew remains, and that nothing has changed in the last hours.

The unofficial information will not stop until Mbappé himself decides to speak and / or act on his future. And for now, it does not seem that he will do it, having the Eurocup just around the corner. Even so, the summer is long, and it promises a lot.