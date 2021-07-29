Mbappé ‘discards’ signing for Madrid this summer

The latest statements from Kylian Mbappé They have set the whole of Madrid like a kick, who hoped with faith to be able to sign the French footballer this summer or, at most, the next.

Mbappé attended the PSG Magazine together with Neymar and there he revealed his dream, which is not to wear white precisely. “My big dream is to be able to win the Champions League with PSG, it would be something fantastic”, confessed the Frenchman, slamming the door to the possibility of stopping at the Real Madrid.

These statements invite us to think that, for now, Mbappé has no intention of leaving Paris Saint Germain this summer, thus endorsing the words of Mauricio Pochettino a few days ago, so it should wait until 2022 to see if he decides change of scene, while PSG struggles to renew it.

