Mbappé crowns PSG Cup champion

The PSG is Cup champion. Mauricio Pochettino’s team has prevailed in the final of the French Cup to the Monaco for 0-2, with goals from Mauro Icardi and of Kylian Mbappé. The French striker led the victory of his team in a game in which they went ahead very early, in the 19th minute, thanks to Icardi’s goal on a pass from Mbappé. From there, the Monegasque team was in tow and could not prevent the French star from sentencing the fourteenth cup-winning title of the Parisian team.

A few days before the last day of Ligue 1, where the league title will be played (they need to win and Lille punches), the PSG has achieved the second title of the era Pochettino, after the Super Cup achieved in January against Marseille. And all thanks to Mbappe. This final bears his name. The French international did what he wanted during the game, he played what he wanted. In the first goal he smelled blood and went to pressure, he bit and took advantage of Majecki’s bad assignment to Disasi to steal the ball, he planted himself in hand-to-hand and yielded to Icardi for the Argentine to score on an empty door.

The 7th was a real headache for the rival defense. Without a doubt, this match will be remembered as the final of Kylian Mbappé. A new recital of the footballer intended by Real Madrid who continues to show his enormous talent. The party had only one owner. Without forcing the machine too much the PSG He took advantage of the only error of the game in the first half to strike first and take the lead. Mbappé was playing Neymar and himself. He did not even need the help of Di María or Icardi, he alone was enough.

Unfortunately for him Monaco and luckily for him PSG, the show had to continue and as a good magician, Mbappé, it did not disappoint. The Principality team hardly disturbed Keylor Navas, he only did so in a Gelson Martins center-kick that crashed off the crossbar. But this match was named after the Parisian star. The MVP did not miss his appointment with the goal and closed the victory with a great goal, although minutes before he was about to score the goal of the match, with Vaseline. This was started by him and he finished it, as great players do on great nights.