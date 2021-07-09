Mbappé, cover of FIFA 22 dressed as PSG

07/09/2021 at 6:45 PM CEST

As usual every year, FIFA has presented what will be the cover of the new video game FIFA 22, with Kylian Mbappé as the main protagonist again. The Frenchman, whose future remains unknown with each passing day, will once again be the face of FIFA. And it will be, for now, wearing the colors of PSG.

This is how he appears on the cover and in the trailer, where, in fact, he can be seen playing a game against Real Madrid, a club that wants him both this summer and the next, once he is free of contract. There are those who point out that the fact that he appears with the colors of PSG is synonymous with that he will be a Parisian player next season.

Still, it is not completely true. And it is that something similar happened with Cristiano Ronaldo. FIFA presented his game wearing the colors of Real Madrid and then had to change them when his transfer to Juventus of Turin was confirmed. We will see what happens with Mbappé.