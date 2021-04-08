Mbappé communicates to PSG that he wants to go

04/08/2021

On at 17:29 CEST

After leading PSG in the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Bayern, Kylian Mbappé has communicated to the French club that he has no intention of renewing the contract that joins it to the Park of the Princes until June 30, 2022, that is, at the end of the next season. As reported by ‘Deportes Cuatro’, the star of Mauricio Pochettino’s team intends to leave Paris this same summer.

Always according to the information cited, Mbappé wants to continue his career at Real Madrid. At 22 years old, the Frenchman wants to make the leap to a more competitive League and he intends to do so with the white jersey. Florentino Pérez has never hidden that he is interested in the services of one of the greatest soccer promises of today. In this context, it is now PSG who has to decide whether to accept the situation and start negotiations to avoid that in little more than a year the forward leaves with the freedom letter.

Madrid, meanwhile, considers that it has the upper hand and will make no move until Nasser Al-Khelaïfi puts a price on Mbappé. He will not negotiate with the footballer without the consent of the club that still holds its federative rights. Either way, the reality is that if this information is confirmed, the French footballer will have made a decisive step so that all who want to see him in white see how his dream becomes reality.