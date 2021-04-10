“Mbappé and PSG are focused on reaching an agreement so that it will continue for a long time”

04/09/2021

On at 21:18 CEST

PSG has the Champions League between its eyebrows, but it cannot stop aspiring to the league, the club’s favorite competition since the sheikh arrived Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

After the victory against Bayern Munich in Germany, Mauricio Pochettino’s team faces Strasbourg in Ligue 1 this Saturday with the aspiration to regain the leadership of the championship that they lost last week to Lille.

At a press conference, the Argentine spoke about the future of the team, and also about the possible future of his great star at the moment, Kylian Mbappé. PSG wants to renew him, but Madrid, on the prowl, makes negotiations difficult.

“It’s something we are used to seeing. When we talk about great players like Kylian, it is clear that the rumors are latent. The most important thing is that Mbappé is calm, focused on his goals, and has a great maturity despite his youth & rdquor ;, Pochettino began saying. “As I already said, the club and the player are focused on reaching an agreement so that Mbappé will continue for a long time. That is the wish of the club. Everything that happens around is something that we cannot control. These things have no effect on the performance and atmosphere of the team. “

Mbappé’s exquisite double against Bayern: This is how the French forged the victory of PSG | MEDIAPRO

On the game in Munich, Pochettino commented that “it is clear that after the victory, the team is well. What happens is that there is not much time to think, you have to prepare for the game against Strasbourg. The team spirit is good, perhaps living a difficult situation with several players who will not be able to be there tomorrow, but being positive, which is the most important thing. “

Coach will not be able to count on Neymar Jr., who saw the red card in the momentous duel against Lille and will be away from the fields for two games.