One of the most important fashion events is the Mercedes- Benz Fashion Week (MBFW) in Mexico, which it announces will be a promising event that will allow artists to print their own creativity.

The MBFW has decided to reinvent itself and evolve into the present, the Mexican catwalk will transform to make way for a new format.

The Mercedes- Benz Fashion Week (MBFW) is ready to experience its online debut for the first time.

The catwalks move to what digital and it will be a new opportunity to show all the talent from its creators.

It has also been reported that he will be accompanied by celebrities such as Ximena Sariñana and the actor Luis Gerardo Méndez.

For her part, the deputy director of the MBFWBeatriz Calles, has described this event as “Different”, and that “it will give more opportunities”, giving some details of what the renewed edition will be.

Described from the channel Youtube of this fashion week starting today, the 25 and 26 April, with personalities from the entertainment world, expert advice and the most select creations of Mexican designers.

We see it as an opportunity, we are going to reach a much larger audience. We are all learning, it is a very different and personalized “fashion week” and the designers were in charge of making their own videos, “Calles explained.

It is not only a step to digital but also represents the change of leaving behind the catwalk format traditional but also described it as opening a new space, like a blank canvas for the creativity of the artists themselves.

April 26, 2020

Although so far they have not defined what type of audience they are targeting this time, he stressed that he feels a great emotion to present the event in the first row, something difficult to achieve in the Physical format.

We are going to have a very varied material: we always try to make a balance of tastes in the ‘fashion week’ so that it reaches all audiences and it is good to think that there are people who will experience their first ‘fashion week’, ”he explained.

What will this edition offer?

It emerged that a group of more than 30 designers creators and artists of the stature Kris Goyri, Daniel Espinosa, Tanya Moss, María Ponce, among others, will participate in this new stage, and Beatriz Calles was in charge of speaking with each of them to carry out the proposal online

The event that will be presented online soon, in Yotube, has so far not received negative reactions from the creators, he also commented Beatriz Calleseven this has allowed to invite more artists, he pointed.

We are not only going to talk about fashion ”, he added, since the program includes the musical participation Ximena Sariñana, who from a garage will give a piano concert, a mixology class headed by Luis Gerardo Méndez, the comedy of“ El garage del Diablito ” and even a remote party led by designer Anuar Layon and DJ Pato Watson and Shubostar.

