Mazepin, Latifi and Raikkonen penalized after the Austrian GP

Double yellow flags were flown around the circuit on the final lap of the race at the Red Bull Ring after Kimi Raikkonen y Sebastian Vettel collide at turn 5.

Several drivers were cited by the stewards after the race for not respecting the double yellow flag by passing too quickly through the scene of the accident.

Carlos Sainz, Sergio Pérez, Daniel Ricciardo, Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly, were investigated, as were Antonio Giovinazzi, Nicholas Latifi and Nikita Mazepin.

After meeting with all the drivers, the stewards announced that both Latifi and Mazepin had been sanctioned with a 10-second stop and go, which turned into a 30-second penalty in the final classification after the sentence came after the race.

The remaining six drivers were acquitted of any infraction after the stewards considered that they had taken the appropriate measures to respect the yellow flags.

Mazepin and Latifi also received three penalty points in their superlicense of the SON, bringing Latifi to six in the 12-month period and Mazepin to five.

Raikkonen was penalized after the race for causing the accident with Sebastian Vettel that resulted in the double caution on the last lap of the race.

The stewards considered that Raikkonen “closed the door” to Vettel, causing a collision and taking both cars off the track.

Raikkonen received a slow pace penalty for pits that turned into a 20-second penalty, but the Alfa Romeo driver actually rose to 15th in the final standings, this because Latifi, who finished 1.5 seconds ahead, received a major sanction.

Also read:

Raikkonen also received two penalty points in his FIA superlicense accumulating six in a 12-month period.

George Russell was called up for an alleged braking movement while defending Raikkonen’s 11th place at the end of the race, but the stewards were “satisfied that the movement was not dangerous or erratic” and therefore took no action. against the British.

Also read: