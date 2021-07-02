Mazepin complains because his chassis weighs more than Schumacher’s

Mazepin revealed at last weekend’s Styrian Grand Prix that his car weighed more than Schumacher’s, making him feel in the race like “a carrot that was about to be caught by a rabbit” in front of his teammate.

Mazepin has only beaten Schumacher once in the races that both drivers have finished, and he has surpassed him in one of the eight classifications so far this year: in Monaco, when Schumacher did not participate in the session due to an accident in the third practice.

The Haas team leader, Gunther Steiner, explained before the second race this weekend at the Red Bull Ring that there was a “small difference in weight depending on the distribution of weights.”

But he clarified Mazepin’s belief that he would have to wait six or seven more races to switch chassis to a lighter one, revealing that a new chassis is planned for after the summer break.

“Heavy is never good, but it’s not about 20 kilos or 10 kilos heavier, it’s none of this,” Steiner said.

“We built a new chassis maybe a month ago I would say. The plan is not to have it in six or seven races, the chassis is planned to be with us after the summer break.”

“So it slows it down. But it’s not much.”

But Mazepin He said Steiner’s perspective on the pit wall was “probably very different from what he feels driving the car for 71 laps.”

“Everyone has the right to think (whatever they want) and they could be right, but I’m pretty sure it has a pretty big impact,” Mazepin said.

“Because it affects the weight distribution, and that impacts the configuration that you put in the car. So there are quite a few factors, if you look at it from a mechanical perspective.”

“However, I would say that in the grand scheme of things, it is not unacceptable. It just makes my life a little more difficult.”

“But I have a very good team of engineers who are helping me in my rookie year, to understand him and to work better with him.”

